Watch live: Family of Dion Johnson speaks after Maricopa County Attorney announces no charges will be filed in Dion's death

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper George Cervantes shot and killed Dion Johnson on May 25.

PHOENIX — The trooper who shot and killed Dion Johnson, an unarmed Black man, during a struggle on Loop 101 on Memorial Day, will not be charged in the man's death.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced Monday her decision to not file criminal charges against George Cervantes for shooting and killing Johnson on May 25.

The incident began when Cervantes found Johnson passed out in his car, which was parked on the Loop 101 near Tatum Boulevard.

Police have said Cervantes reached into the driver-side window, possibly to take the keys away or remove a gun in the car, when a struggle broke out.

The police report said multiple witnesses driving by observed a struggle between Cervantes and Johnson.

Cervantes told police the struggle got to a point where he feared for his life and that he’d be kicked into traffic before he pulled the trigger.

Cervantes shot and killed Johnson during the struggle. After Johnson was shot, police said Cervantes and another trooper restrained him and put him on the ground. They called in the fire department after clearing the scene.

Johnson was taken to Honor Health Deer Valley, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation report revealed Johnson had drugs in his system like meth and fentanyl and also had a BAC of 0.18.

Johnson's family has repeatedly demanded transparency during the investigation.

Back in July, the Arizona Department of Public Safety released a 367-page internal affairs report on Cervantes.

It showed that Cervantes had been reprimanded for several incidents, including harassment and using his taser to discipline a puppy.

The report described other incidents, including one in which a Valley police officer asked the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to file intimidation and harassment charges against Cervantes.