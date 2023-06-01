Arizona scratch ticket worth $5 million

The ticketholder will receive $250,000 annually for the next 20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The owner of a scratch ticket sold in Pinal County recently won a top prize worth $5 million.

The Arizona Lottery said it'd gotten the first top prize winner for its new "Set for Life" scratch ticket. Five top prize tickets remain.

The anonymous winner chose to receive the prize of $250,000 paid annually over 20 years.

The valuable ticket was sold at Fry's store near Pinal Avenue and McCartney Road in Casa Grande.

"Seeing our first ‘Set For Life’ top prize winner choose to receive $250,000 every year for the next 20 years is exciting,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Alec Esteban Thomson said.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.