Jackpot! Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $200K

The lucky ticket was sold at a Fry's Food Store near Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A lottery ticket is now worth $200,000 after Monday's drawing.

The lucky ticket was sold at a Fry's Food Store near Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard.

The ticket matched four out of five of the winning numbers. The ticketholder managed to quadruple their winnings from $50,000 to $200,000 by adding Power Play.

The winning numbers were 09, 38, 48, 52, and 68. The Powerball number was 25.

Up to Speed

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including: