Two Arizona lottery winners hit jackpots totaling more than $650K

PHOENIX — A couple of lottery winners have just cashed in their luck after hitting the jackpots on two separate games.

Lottery officials announced Monday that two jackpots were hit in the Mega Multiplier Progressive and Fantasy 5 games. The progressive jackpot win from the Mega Multiplier was for more than $570,000. The Fantasy 5 jackpot totaled $115,000.

Here are the details of where the tickets were sold:

Mega Multiplier Progressive - Fast Play

March 11, 2023

$578,008 progressive jackpot

Maverik

1060 S Hwy 89

Chino Valley

Fantasy 5

March 12, 2023

$115,000 jackpot

Walmart

7421 W Thunderbird Road

Peoria

Winning numbers: 3, 6, 15, 20, 36

