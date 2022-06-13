Apache Junction police say 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police were called to the scene about 8 p.m. Sunday after a 13-year-old boy said his father had just shot his mother several times.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A man and woman have been found dead in Apache Junction after an apparent murder-suicide, police said Monday.

They said officers were called to the scene near Tomahawk Road and Superstition Boulevard about 8 p.m. Sunday after a 13-year-old boy said his father had just shot his mother several times.

Police said the man and his wife both had gunshot wounds and were declared dead.

Investigators believe the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The names and ages of the man and woman weren’t immediately released.

Suicide Lifeline

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide can reach out for help by calling 1-800-273-8255.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential support to people experiencing suicidal ideation or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the U.S. The service aims to improve crisis services and advance suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

Arizona's Suicide/Crisis Hotlines by County:

· 1-800-631-1314 and 602-222-9444 (Maricopa County)

· 1-800-796-6762 or 520-622-6000 (Pima Country)

· 1-866-495-6735 (Graham, Greenlee, Cochise, and Santa Cruz Counties)

· 1-800-259-3449 (Gila River and Ak-Chin Indian Communities)

· 1-866-495-6735 (Yuma, La Paz, Pinal, and Gila Countries)

· 1-877-756-4090 (Mohave, Coconino, Apache, Navajo, and Yavapai County

