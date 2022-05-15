x
Crime

2 dead after murder-suicide shooting in central Phoenix, police say

Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 8th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 a.m.

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a man shot a woman in central Phoenix Sunday morning before turning the gun on himself.

Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 8th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot.

Police say 57-year-old Bobby Ousley shot 68-year-old Mary Ousley before killing himself.

Their exact relationship wasn’t shared by police.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Domestic violence resources

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404

Go here for more local resources and shelters.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.