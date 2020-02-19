PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Prescott police said they received several calls about "a loud booming noise" around Prescott Tuesday night.

The sound was reported around 7:50 p.m. Authorities said most of the reports came from the south and west portions of Yavapai County.

There is no clear indication as to what could have caused the sound, the sheriff's office said.

This is the second loud boom heard in a few days in the area. Another explosion noise was reported on Sunday morning.

The noise on Sunday was accompanied by reports from around Arizona of a meteor sighting.

RELATED: YCSO: Loud boom or explosion heard all over northern Arizona

Check back here for updates when we learn more.

MORE STORIES:

• Bright meteor caught on doorbell camera plummeting to Earth

• Did you see it? Green fireball seen streaking across Arizona sky