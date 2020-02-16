YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received calls Sunday morning "from every corner" of the county reporting a loud boom/blast/explosion noise.

YCSO says the source of the noise is currently unknown, although there have been reports from citizens of a meteor sighting around Arizona and in the Valley as well.

Multiple citizens called in to the 12 News Desk Sunday morning, reporting a green meteor streaking in the sky.

No official sources have confirmed this.

According to YCSO, the sheriff's office checked with the Federal Aviation Administration and Luke Air Force Base and say neither had any information and Luke AFB had no jet traffic in the air at the time of the reports.

YCSO says it is continuing to check with other military sources.

The American Meteor Society keeps track of citizen reports of "fireballs" on their website and it indicates multiple reports out of Arizona on Sunday morning.

There were sightings reported by citizens in Gilbert, Guadalupe, Black Canyon City, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paulden all around the same time Sunday morning.

This is a developing story, we will continue to reach out to law enforcement and government sources to see if a cause for the noise has been determined.

