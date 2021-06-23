ADOT changing Arizona license plate font, resuming plate production

The department ceased production of license plates in May due to the worldwide aluminum shortage, officials said.

ARIZONA, USA — New Arizona license plates will have a different look as license plate production starts back up beginning Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said.

Anyone who receives an updated license plate will see a different font on theirs compared to the vast majority of plates throughout the state.

The Motor Vehicle Division of ADOT has been considering a change in font for some time, but going forward and changing the font would have caused a pause in production, the department said.

They ended up taking up the font change when the state had to pause production on license plates due to a reported worldwide shortage in the aluminum supply chain, ADOT said.

The new font looks to have a greener color than the previous plate font, which had a more blue color.

"Various industries have been constrained by a shortage of materials, including aluminum, over the past several months and at least two other states have experienced license plate production issues because of a lack of aluminum," the department said.

