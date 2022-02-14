Multiple minors injured after two cars roll over in Chino Valley

Two cars transporting six minors crashed and rolled over Monday morning in Chino Valley. Three people sustained serious injuries and were flown to Valley hospitals.

The collision was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Perkinsville Road. Police officers found two cars that had rolled over into a nearby field.

Some of the passengers appeared to have been ejected from the cars and only one of the minors seemed to be wearing a seat belt, according to the Chino Valley Police Department.

Three people sustained serious injuries and were flown to nearby hospitals. Two others were transported by ambulance and one minor declined treatment.

Police said both vehicles appeared to be speeding before the drivers lost control and crashed.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous