Multiple minors injured after two cars roll over in Chino Valley

PHOENIX — Two cars transporting six minors crashed and rolled over Monday morning in Chino Valley.
The collision was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Perkinsville Road. Police officers found two cars that had rolled over into a nearby field.
Some of the passengers appeared to have been ejected from the cars and only one of the minors seemed to be wearing a seat belt, according to the Chino Valley Police Department.
Three people sustained serious injuries and were flown to nearby hospitals. Two others were transported by ambulance and one minor declined treatment.
Police said both vehicles appeared to be speeding before the drivers lost control and crashed.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.