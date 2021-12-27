x
4 teens hospitalized after car crashes into home in Phoenix, firefighters say

The Phoenix Fire Department says a 14-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys suffered serious injuries in the crash.

PHOENIX — Four teenagers were rushed to the hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a Phoenix home Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the home near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix firefighters said the teens' car collided with another car nearby causing it to collide with the corner of a nearby home. 

Officials said a 14-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys suffered critical injuries in the crash. A 15-year-old girl is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Four other people were treated at the scene. 

No one inside the home was injured, officials said. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

