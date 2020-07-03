BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexicali — An earthquake measuring 5.6 shook Alberto Oviedo Mota, Baja California, Mexico, south of Mexicali, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 8:52 local time Friday night.

A USGS map shows that residents in southwestern Arizona reported light shaking. A few people as far away as the Phoenix area even reported feeling the quake.

The quake was also felt throughout San Diego.

There are no reports of injuries or damages from the earthquake.

MORE STORIES:

• A San Andreas Fault quake near Palm Springs would cause widespread damage to Arizona infrastructure

• Where could a major earthquake hit in Arizona?

• Will Phoenix ever get hit by a major earthquake?