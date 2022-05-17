3-year-old girl in critical condition after pulled from pool in west Phoenix

Phoenix firefighters said it's unclear at this time how long the child was underwater.

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was pulled from a pool at an apartment complex in west Phoenix Tuesday evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, they immediately started life-saving measures.

Firefighters said the girl was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It's unclear at this time how long the toddler was underwater.

Drowning prevention tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

