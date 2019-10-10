PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A 23-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine and deputies arrested the child's grandfather, according to officials.

The child tested positive at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. on Sept. 30, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

While being interviewed at the hospital, the officials said the parents explained their son was in the care of Delbert Harvey, the child's grandfather.

Fifty-six-year-old Harvey turned himself in to authorities Wednesday. He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including Child Abuse, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond for Harvey has not yet been set.

IN OTHER NEWS: 3 arrested after stabbing incident at Deer Valley park

Detectives searched Harvey's trailer and found several items of drug paraphernalia and a useable quantity of meth, according to the YCSO news release.

They also noted that there wasn't any indication the parents had any role in causing their child to test positive for drugs.

RELATED: Police: Mesa bus driver slammed on brakes out of anger, sending child into the windshield