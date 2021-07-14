1-year-old boy in critical condition after near-drowning in Golden Valley

"The child had slipped away from his siblings and gotten into the pool," Mohave County Sheriff's Office detectives said.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — A one-year-old child is in critical condition after a near-drowning in a Golden Valley above-ground pool, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the Golden Valley Fire Department and River Medical Ambulance were called to a residence near the intersection of Hano Rd & Mazatzal Drive to reports of the near-drowning, authorities said.

They found the child's father performing CPR on the child when they arrived and took over medical treatment, the sheriff's office said. The child was not breathing and did not have a pulse at the time.

Medical personnel transported the child to Kingman Regional Medical Center where they were able to regain a pulse, deputies said. The child was then transported to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident found that the child and his family were swimming in the pool earlier when, after they exited, the child and his siblings continued to play around the area, detectives said. The child then had slipped away and had gotten back into the pool.

The child is expected to have been in the pool for 15 minutes before being found by an adult, detectives said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

