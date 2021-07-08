2-year-old girl in critical condition after being underwater for 5 minutes in Phoenix pool

The toddler was found unconscious at an apartment pool, officials said.

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in "extremely critical condition" after she was found unconscious in a pool at a Phoenix apartment Thursday, police said.

The family of the girl told officials that the toddler was under the water for about five minutes.

When officials arrived at the apartment near Bell Road and 12th Street, the girl was out of the pool and breathing very shallow, Phoenix PD said.

According to officials, the girl was taken to the nearest hospital. Police were called for drownings of at least three children under the age of three over the past weekend.

In 2019, the Child Safety Zone reported 36 drowning deaths in Maricopa and Pinal county. Out of those incidents, five deaths were children five years and younger.

In 2020, the non-profit reported an increase to 47 drowning deaths, resulting in 14 deaths among children younger than five years old.

