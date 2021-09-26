How a COVID-19 vaccine can affect your mammogram and when to schedule your screening

An effect of the pandemic, the number of women getting breast cancer screenings has drastically dropped.

PHOENIX — There has been a drastic drop in the number of breast cancer screenings since the start of the pandemic, which is concerning because early detection is key.

Doctors are worried the resurgence of COVID-19 could lead to more delayed or canceled screenings.

“We’re still way behind,” said Dr. Larry Gassner, MDVIP internal medicine physician. “The numbers were 80 to 90% down.”

More than a third of adult Americans missed regular cancer screenings last year.

Dr. Gassner said it’s time for everyone to get back into the doctor’s office.

“The risk is not zero, but we’re talking relative risk,” he said. “The relative risk now is low enough, that it’s time to come back, especially if you follow certain, relatively simple precautions.”

Most women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history and no symptoms, which is why mammograms are crucial.

Dr. Gassner said if cancer isn’t detected early, it is much harder to treat.

He said delaying a screening by 6 months to a year can dramatically change the outlook for patients in the early stages of cancer.

It’s also important to pay attention to timing.

If you plan to get your COVID vaccine around the same time as your mammogram, let your doctor know.

"Because what the COVID vaccine does is stimulate your immune system and can cause lymph nodes on the side of the body, where you got the vaccine, to be reactive, which can show up as an abnormal mammogram,” Dr. Gassner said.

Because of this, he said it’s best for women to schedule their mammograms at least six weeks after getting vaccinated.

“You want to skip the drama of getting the abnormal reading,” he said.

But not much longer.

“The longer you wait, the harder it is to treat and unfortunately, the more advanced the cancer could be,” Dr. Gasser said. “Our recommendations are that it’s time to come back now.”

