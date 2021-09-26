Devin Booker under health protocols; out for media day, training camp

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker will miss Media Day on Monday and the start of training camp.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is under health and safety protocols, Team 12's Cameron Cox reported.

Booker will not be participating in Media Day on Monday nor will he be in attendance for the start of the Suns' training camp, which begins Tuesday.

The Suns will not have any further update on Booker and his status until he is available to participate in training camp.

The Suns did not release why Booker has to undergo the protocols.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information becomes available.

