Man accused of assaulting hospital employee during incident in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department said the man has not been charged but the details have been released to the Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man is accused of assaulting hospital staff while being treated at a local hospital, officials from the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Scottsdale police identified the man as Jeffrey Jordan and authorities said he was booked for one count of Aggravated Assault-Healthcare Professional.

Jordan was being treated Saturday for a head injury at the time of the incident, police said.

Police reportedly escorted Jordan from Casa Amigos bar to the hospital for medical attention after learning that he had slipped and fallen, causing the injury.

He was processed at the Scottsdale City Jail before being released around 2:15 p.m., police said.

Jordan has not been charged formally but the case has been sent to the Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office to determine if charges will be pressed.

Jordan is the son of NBA star Michael Jordan.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

