Phase 1B in Arizona wraps up first week smoothly

PHOENIX — Phase 1B is wrapping up its first full week here in Maricopa County. Team 12's Matt Yurus reports the operation is running smoothly thanks in large part to our National Guard and countless volunteers.

“We have to reach inside ourselves for that fortitude to carry on," said Task Force Medical Commander Colonel Tom Leeper.

He was referencing the mental toughness and physical stamina it takes to run Arizona’s first 24-7 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium, where appointments are scheduled three minutes a part and as many as 6,000 can be vaccinated per day.

“I’m pleased and proud to be apart of this team that’s out here doing this,” he said.

That team includes a number of volunteers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield employee Christine Wiggs. All week she reported for duty at 5:00 a.m.

“I love coming out hear each and every day, knowing that we can help inspire health for more Arizonans. The more vaccines we can get in the arms of more Arizonans the faster we can all get to recovery.”

In addition to helping with logistics, Wiggs serves as a mental coach of sorts.

“They’re a little anxious. Many haven’t left their home in months. So, this is their first time out. So, we are here just to reassure. But to also make sure everyone's safety and health is top priority," Wiggs said.

After a glitch or two, including an initial rush causing the county’s website to crash, Phase 1B is running smoothly. It focuses on first responders, teachers, childcare workers and people over the age of 75.

“We’ve got a lot of citizens that we need to vaccinate in order to protect each other and to develop that herd immunity," Colonel Leeper said.

Appointments can be made at the state Department of Health’s website.