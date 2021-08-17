Pima County offering third vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

Vaccination sites in Pima County will now be offering a third vaccine dose for immunocompromised people.

Those with weakened immune systems now have the opportunity to receive a third dosage of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in Pima County.

On Aug.13, the CDC and the FDA ruled that high-risk groups, including transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients, are allowed to get extra dosage in hopes of better protection. The general public is not included in that offer.

The third dose should be taken at least 28 days from the initial dosage and should be the same vaccine as the first two shots, health officials said.

Pima County health officials said no proof will be required for those who attest to needing a third shot.

The following locations in Pima County will be offering the third vaccine dosage:

Theresa Lee Public Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court, Tucson, AZ 85746. Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Clinic, 3550 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Monday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite E., Tucson, AZ 85710 Monday, Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd., Tucson, AZ 85714 Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walter Rogers Clinic, 175 W. Irvington Rd., Tucson, AZ 85714 Monday, Wednesday and Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Find a mobile ("pop-up") vaccination event at pima.gov/covid19vaccine

Home-bound request can be made online or call 520-222-0119.

COVID-19 Vaccine