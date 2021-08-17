Comparing Arizona's July 2021 rise in COVID numbers to the state's first spike

Arizona's current rise in COVID-19 numbers isn't comparable to the spike seen in June of 2020, but this current rise isn't showing signs of slowing down.

ARIZONA, USA — It took 45 days for Arizona's first spike in COVID-19 numbers to begin decreasing in 2020, data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows.

Now, 45 days after the state started seeing cases, deaths, and hospitalizations increase once again, the rise does not look to be ending soon.

The week of Aug. 16 marked the state's ninth week of increasing rates. The last 5 weeks were particularly brisk, researchers from the University of Arizona said in their most recent COVID-19 Disease Outbreak Outlook.

"Arizona is experiencing high and rapidly increasing levels of community transmission that will be sustained to create another surge of cases and hospitalizations as big as the summer of 2020," the outlook said.

How do Arizona's COVID-19 numbers compare to when the state first saw a significant spike? The below graphs show what you need to know:

Arizona's COVID-19 metrics from July 5, 2021, to Aug. 16, 2021

Arizona's COVID-19 metrics from June 1, 2020, to July 13, 2020

Overall, current COVID-19 rates are increasing at a slower pace compared to Arizona's first spike, most likely due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and better preparedness of the state's hospitals.

It took 21 days in 2020 during the state's first spike to go from a 7-Day case average of ~1,000 to ~3,000.

It has been 29 days since the state's case average hit ~1,000 and it has yet to hit ~3,000.

The state's COVID-19 inpatient and ICU bed use have also remained low compared to 2020's summer spike.

For example, when the state's case average hit ~2,000 in June of 2020, inpatient bed use was around 1,900 and ICU bed use was around 550.

When a similar case average was hit recently, inpatient bed use was only around 1,200 and ICU bed use was around 320.

However, as UArizona's COVID-19 outlook states, the state's numbers are still in the process of increasing, and levels may still reach what was seen during the first spike.

"Vaccination remains the most important public health priority to reduce viral transmission and severe illness over the long-term," the outlook said.

"However, in the short-term only mask mandates, restrictions on indoor gatherings in public settings, and targeted business restrictions will reduce transmission we are now experiencing."

