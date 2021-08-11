These Arizona hospitals are requiring all employees to be vaccinated

Hospitals across the state are mandating vaccinations for all of their employees.

PHOENIX — As recent data shows increases in Arizona's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the delta variant, health systems across the state are now requiring all of their employees to be vaccinated.

Employers can legally require employees to be vaccinated in order to work, according to guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Center for Disease Control said the highly contagious delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases, 99% of those are unvaccinated people.

Here are the hospitals in the state that have mandated employee vaccination.

Valleywise Health

All employees at Valleywise Health will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the health system announced Wednesday.

The requirement applies to the more than 4,000 of Valleywise's employees, including remote workers and those who don’t work directly with patients, as well as District Medical Group medical staff, residents, students, volunteers and on-site vendors.

Banner Health

Arizona's largest private employer has about 52,000 employees across the state and is requiring all of them, with limited exceptions, to be fully vaccinated by Nov.

Banner Health said it made the mandate in response to a rise in infections from the Delta variant, a pending lift of the Emergency Use Authorization on the vaccines by the FDA, the need to protect patients and workers, and to get ready for flu season.

HonorHealth

Workers at HonorHealth must submit proof of vaccination to the company by Nov. 1 to stay employed as well.

Phoenix's Children Hospital

Starting Oct. 1, all Phoenix Children Hospital employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Phoenix Children’s is proud that a majority of our staff is already fully vaccinated, and we will support remaining employees with becoming vaccinated ahead of the deadline," the hospital wrote in a new statement.

