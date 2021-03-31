Arizonans 15 to 34 years old second-most vaccinated group in the state

Arizona is seeing promising COVID-19 trends among hospitalizations, in comparison to nationwide rising case numbers.

Just two months ago, Arizona had the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the country, now promising trends signal a new front against the deadly virus.

So far, 18 percent of Arizonans have been fully vaccinated with a Moderna, Pfizer or John & Johnson dose, that number increasing two percent since the Grand Canyon State expanded eligibility for anyone 16 and older about a week ago.

The Washington Post reports hospitals around the country are seeing an increase in young adults being hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, but in Arizona where previous surges have happened among young adults, the opposite seems to be happening, said Dr. Frank LoVecchino, an emergency physician at Valleywise Health Medical Center.

“Our hospital went from over 90% of COVID patients to now less than 10% within a month,” said Dr. Frank LoVecchino. “What used to be three floors of patients battling COVID-19, has been decreased to just one.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services data shows that since the beginning of march, ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients dropped 56 percent. While inpatient COVID-19 cases decreased 54 percent.

Dr. LoVecchino says this does not mean we are out of the woods just yet, as new variants are being detected in our state. So the message that health care officials have been pushing, he says, remains.

“If you have not been vaccinated have combabilities or in high risk I don’t recommend you go out without a mask and congregate,” Dr. LoVecchino added.

So far, 29% of Arizonans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“I can finally go to my grandma’s house and help her with things,” said Evan Carpenter, who got his dose at a CVS near 51st and Baseline Road.

Th 30-year-old got his second dose this Tuesday. He now hopes this will mean he can return to work soon and work in his office and finally see his co-workers in person.

Although Arizona is still a long way from reaching the 70% vaccination needed to hit herd immunity to coronavirus.