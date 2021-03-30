Pima County keeps mask mandate in defiance of Ducey

Leaders of the state's second-largest county said Tuesday they expect their decision will be challenged but they believe they are on solid ground.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County officials say they will continue to enforce a mask mandate to contain the spread of COVID-19 despite Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's attempt to block public health measures by local governments.

Leaders of the state's second-largest county said Tuesday they expect their decision will be challenged but they believe they are on solid ground.

Officials say health inspectors will continue enforcing mask requirements in restaurants, and other businesses face potential fines up to $500 or the loss of their operating permits.

Ducey lifted his remaining coronavirus restrictions, prompting a backlash from hospital executives and some local officials. A spokesman for Ducey did not immediately comment.

COVID-19 News and Updates