Alleged fake tax preparer in Mesa charged with COVID-19 fraud

James Polzin faces three counts of fraud related to major disaster or emergency benefits and three counts of wire fraud.

MESA, Ariz — An alleged con artist from Mesa is accused of collecting more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds that he didn’t qualify for. Federal officials hope his case is a warning to other business owners out there trying to game the system.

James Polzin, 47, recently purchased a Mesa home with $400,000 in cash. Authorities say he filed several PPP claims and collected more than a million dollars in PPP loans, including one loan worth $740,000.

State records show James Polzin had three full-time employees at his business, yet Polzin claimed on his federal PPP application forms he had more than a dozen employees at the business. He’s also accused of making bogus claims of revenue.

According to court records and a story first reported by CNN, Polzin did not have his CPA license. Customers also accuse him of collecting their money but not actually completing the tax preparation work.