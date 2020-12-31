Some Valley hospitals diverting patients due to high volume

When a hospital goes on diversion that means they’re not taking in emergency transports, meaning some people have to wait for care.

PHOENIX — It's a scary situation for some patients. Some Valley hospitals are turning people away because they’re too overwhelmed by an increase in patients and a strain in resources from COVID-19.

"There’s been an increase in diversions probably over the last month," says Capt. Kenny Overton with Phoenix Fire.

When a hospital goes on diversion that means they’re not taking in emergency transports and they'd have to go to another hospital, meaning some people have to wait longer for care.

Overton says this shouldn't impact critical care patients his crews are trying to transport, like those suffering heart attacks that need immediate care.

"We let our patients know that hospitals are on diversion in the case of the non-acute calls," Overton explains. "The patient has the ability to decide if they want to go to that hospital knowing there’s going to be an extended wait time."

Banner Health confirms 10 of their hospitals went on diversion Monday and recorded six on Tuesday morning.

"You may need to be transported to a hospital that is further away from your home and you will experience longer wait times," explains Dr. Marjorie Bessel with Banner Health.

Diversion status changes daily Dr. Bessel says diversion itself can be routine.

"What is unusual at this time is the number of hospitals going on diversion at the same time," she says.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have been climbing up since October, hitting more than 4,500 this week.

Dr. Bessel says patients with COVID-19 can stay in the hospital three to four times longer than non-COVID patients.

"Incredibly more sick patients," adds Dr. Brandon Lawrence, an ER doctor predominantly in the west valley. "So it just exhausts our resources."

Dr. Lawrence says he's seen his hospitals divert patients in the last few weeks and worries things could get worse.

"It’s not a choice that anyone that got into medicine ever wants to have to make," he says.

He explains that temporary diversions indicate a strain on resources that could sacrifice care for some patients.

"I think January is going to be our darkest month of the pandemic," he says. "We’re facing decisions no one wants to make."

As of Wednesday, Dignity Health said none of its hospitals were on diversion. HonorHealth and Abrazo Health would not confirm whether or not any of their hospitals were on diversion and Valleywise Health did not respond to our questions.

HonorHealth provided the following statement from executive VP Kim Post:

HonorHealth is not releasing specific data regarding hospital capacity since this information is very fluid and the numbers continually fluctuate. The data reported by AZDHS is the most accurate and complete picture of healthcare capacity in our state.

Abrazon Health released the following statement for this story:

“We continue to treat all patients presenting to our hospitals. Given the increase in hospitalizations, we are closely monitoring the census and making rapid adjustments as needed.”