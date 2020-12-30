Watch live: AZDHS gives an update on the vaccine distribution plan in Arizona

A total of 39,273 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given out throughout the state so far, the Arizona Department of Health Services said.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ is holding a virtual information session to update the public on the department's plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The session is being held as 39,273 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered through the state's counties and tribal partners as of Dec. 28. This includes 33,287 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,986 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

"Arizona’s goal is getting every available dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to the healthcare professionals and others who are part of Phase 1A, while working toward the most efficient rollout possible to the much larger populations in Phase 1B and beyond," AZDHS Communications Director Steve Elliott said.

This session today will include an opportunity reporter questions about the vaccine distribution plans.

The Maricopa County Public Health Department states that 36,121 doses have been administered in the county as of Dec. 30, according to the department's vaccine dashboard. Volunteers in the county have contributed 1,384 hours to distributing the vaccine.

AZDHS reported 5,267 new coronavirus cases and 78 new coronavirus deaths on their dashboard Wednesday morning as multiple COVID-19 metrics continue to rise. A total of 512,489 Arizonans have tested positive for the virus and 8,718 Arizonans have died due to it.

COVID-19 patients are using 61% of the state's ICU beds. Only 178 ICU beds in the entire state are not being used, 10% of the total amount.

53% of Arizona's inpatient beds are in use by COVID-19 patients. Only 698 inpatient beds are left in the state, 8% of the total amount.