Coronavirus in Arizona on May 6: 601 new cases, 7 new deaths reported on Thursday

PHOENIX — 12 News continues to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, May 6.

Major updates:

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday. There have been 5,163,900 total vaccine doses administered as of Wednesday.

total vaccine doses administered as of Wednesday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Thursday

There have been 866,022 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,360 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona Thursday, according to the state health department data.

That's an increase from the 866,022 confirmed cases and 17,360 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday.

A week ago, there were 860,169 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,276 deaths reported in Arizona.

Arizona no longer requiring appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

The Arizona Department of Health Services said appointments will no longer be required for anyone looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine at state-run sites.

The announcement made Tuesday said the change was made due to the high capacity at state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The department stressed that making an appointment is still the best way to get a vaccine as quickly as possible.

“The appointment numbers clearly suggest that we’ve accommodated a large share of Arizonans who are able to schedule appointments well in advance,” Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement.

“State-run sites continue to vaccinate many thousands every day, and there is now room for those who simply want to walk in at their convenience.”

Locations and hours of state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Valley, Tucson, Yuma, and Flagstaff are available at azdhs.gov/FindVaccine.

This website also lists the growing number of other locations offering vaccination, including pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

State sites will continue operating in the coming weeks and an increasing supply of vaccine will allow a greater shift to locations further into communities, including pop-up clinics in neighborhood locations and at employers.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 5.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Monday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and Maricopa and Pima counties have expanded vaccine eligibility to Arizonans 16 and older. Other counties are offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C and Mohave County opened vaccines to all adults. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are seven locations where the state is administering vaccines: Gila River Arena in Glendale, Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, WestWorld in Scottsdale, Dexcom in Mesa, University of Arizona's Tucson campus, Northern Arizona University's Union Fieldhouse and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

More information on coronavirus cases

There were 742 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, an increase from the 701 new cases reported on Tuesday.

There were 5 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday, a decrease from the 11 new deaths reported on Tuesday.

There were 12,437 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Jan. 5, with 11,756 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 177 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 172 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 16,773 new diagnostic tests were reported on Wednesday, an increase from the 11,440 new tests reported on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 9,258,725 diagnostic tests reported to the state as of Wednesday.

10.3% of those tests have been positive as of Wednesday, the same since Saturday.

Arizona reached 800,000 coronavirus cases on Feb. 17, 700,000 on Jan. 22, 600,000 on Jan. 9, 500,000 on Dec. 28, 400,000 on Dec. 12, 300,000 on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.

The state reached 17,000 coronavirus deaths on April 7, 16,000 on March 2, 15,000 on Feb. 17, 14,000 on Feb. 6, 13,000 on Jan. 29, 12,000 on Jan. 22, 11,000 on Jan. 15, 10,000 on Jan. 9, 9,000 on Jan. 1, 8,000 on Dec. 22, 7,000 on Dec. 9, 6,000 on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 539,632

Pima: 115,462

Pinal: 51,561

Coconino: 17,778

Navajo: 16,237

Apache: 11,338

Mohave: 22,748

La Paz: 2,459

Yuma: 37,117

Graham: 5,555

Cochise: 11,943

Santa Cruz: 7,920

Yavapai: 18,789

Gila: 6,911

Greenlee: 572

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.