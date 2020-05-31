Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on May 31

The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, May 31.

Major updates:

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There are 19,255 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 903 coronavirus-related deaths as of Saturday morning.

That's up from 18,465 confirmed cases and 885 deaths on Friday.

That's an increase of 790 new cases reported since Friday, an increase from the 702 new cases reported on Thursday

There were 18 new deaths reported on Saturday, down from 28 new deaths reported on Friday.

In total, 10,220 new tests were reported on Saturday, up from 9,890 tests that were reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 307,715‬ PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

5.6% of those tests have been positive, a slight increase from Friday's 5.5%.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 9,522

Pima: 2,290

Pinal: 837

Coconino: 1,123

Navajo: 1,833

Apache: 1,491

Mohave: 383

La Paz: 70

Yuma: 979

Graham: 28

Cochise: 72

Santa Cruz: 297

Yavapai: 296

Gila: 30

Greenlee: 4

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

