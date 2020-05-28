As Arizona slowly re-opens, people are still sending love to others during these unprecedented times.

PHOENIX — Arizona's stay-at-home orders have officially been lifted, but that does not mean that you all have stopped sending the love.

Even though the orders were lifted and most businesses in the state have reopened, some people may not feel comfortable interacting with others in public just yet.

But even if you choose to be inside and stay isolated, that does not mean you can't send love to others through uncertain times.

Take a 15-second video of your greetings to one another – whether it's "happy birthday," "congrats on your wedding," or even just "I miss you" – and post them on your social media using the hashtag #SendTheLove.

We also want to feature people who are paying it forward, so send us those too.

You can also send your #SendTheLove video greetings to connect@12news.com.

#SendTheLove feed:

Jerry and Jaimee Jessee wanted to send the love to all the people who helped celebrate their son, Jackson's, graduation in Gilbert.