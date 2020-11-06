The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continue to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, June 11.

Major updates:

There are 29,852 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,095 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 125

The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 292 as of Wednesday.

Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 2,997 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.

More than 41,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, which represents 20.3% of the Navajo Nation’s residents.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,275.

Arizona hospitals at 83% capacity, elective surgery may stop

Arizona hospitals that are expected to be able to treat new cases of coronavirus without going into crisis mode were above 80% capacity as the state becomes a hotspot.

The milestone should trigger an automatic end to elective surgeries at affected hospitals.

Wednesday's report from the Department of Health Services comes as the state deals with a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that experts say is likely tied to Gov. Doug Ducey’s ending of statewide closure orders in mid-May.

Ducey has been criticized for not adding requirements that could prevent a surge, and some say the time to put those measures in place has come.

Arizona congressman seeks action after virus cases surge

A Democratic congressman wants to know what Republican Gov. Doug Ducey plans to do to address a recent surge in new coronavirus cases as the state becomes a hotspot.

Rep. Ruben Gallego sent a letter to Ducey Wednesday criticizing him for failing to highlight the “seriousness of the growing public health emergency our state is facing.”

Gallego noted that Ducey has said the rise in cases was expected and said it partly resulted from increased testing.

But public health experts have said it is clear the increase goes well beyond that.





Census workers to resume delivering packets to Navajo homes

Census workers will resume dropping off questionnaires at homes on the Navajo Nation this week.

The tribe's legislative branch says the work to deliver paper packets to more than 70,000 homes begins Thursday.

The operation began in mid-March but quickly was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau says it has trained staff in social distancing and given workers protective equipment.

People who receive the packets can fill out the census using the paper forms, by phone or online.

According to the Census Bureau, less than 1% of Navajos have responded on their own so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

St. Vincent de Paul to launch rapid COVID-19 testing

St. Vincent de Paul launched rapid COVID-19 testing with CVS Health at the nonprofit’s Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic for the uninsured.

Licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic and CVS Pharmacy colleagues will staff the testing operation.

Testing at St. Vincent de Paul’s clinic, located at 420 W. Watkins Road in Phoenix, will be free and open to the public by appointment only.

Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 602-850-6940 to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.

A personal vehicle is not required for testing and results will be provided on-the-spot.

To be eligible for testing, patients will need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to age guidelines.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

