The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continue to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, June 12.

Major updates:

There are 31,264 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,127 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Ducey touts hospitals amid focus on rise in virus cases

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is dismissing concerns about the state’s sharp rise in coronavirus cases and is instead focusing on hospitals’ capacity to care for patients.

The Republican governor said Thursday that what's most important now is that any Arizonan who gets COVID-19 can get medical care.

Critics say Ducey is not doing enough to slow the spread of the virus.

He has said the rise in cases was expected and partly resulted from increased testing.

But public health experts have said it is clear the increase goes well beyond that, and some have called for the governor to tighten restrictions.

Navajo residents urged to stay the course, keep curve flat

Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 125 new coronavirus cases and five new related deaths on the reservation.

The death toll is approaching 300 and reservation-wide cases totaled 6,275 as of Wednesday.

Tribal officials said preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate nearly 3,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports pending.

Navajo officials are cautioning tribal members about letting up their guard too soon while the pandemic remains a serious threat throughout U.S.

In Arizona, health care officials are reporting spikes in new cases and hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst.

Virus cases in jails in Phoenix exceed state prison total

The number of jail inmates in metro Phoenix who have tested positive for the coronavirus has surpassed the total among state prisoners.

Officials say 290 of Maricopa County’s 4,400 inmates had tested positive as of Thursday.

That compares to 249 confirmed cases among the nearly 41,000 inmates in Arizona’s prisons.

The sharp growth of cases in the county’s jails has been attributed to more testing and contact tracing within the jails.

Officials are considering whether to test all jail inmates.

Arizona is one of several states that has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases after stay-at-home orders were lifted last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Maricopa County health official: 'We cannot go back to the way things were'

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is encouraging residents to continue to play a part in helping slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Until we have a vaccine, we cannot go back to the way things were pre-COVID-19," executive director Marcy Flanagan said in a statement.

"I know this is not what people want to hear, but in order to keep our community safe and protect our most vulnerable, we have to create a new normal," she continued.

“We expected to see an increase in cases with more people out and about, but the rate at which cases are increasing is concerning. And, the thing is, we have the tools to absolutely slow our rate of infection if each of us does our part."

The department is working with partners to educate the public, facilitate testing in high-risk settings, provide personal protective equipment to healthcare workers, and conduct investigations and contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases.

Medical director Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine pointed out what is required of each resident in order to slow the spread.

“Regardless of age or risk, all persons in Maricopa County should take the following precautions to keep themselves, those they love and our community safe," she said in a statement.

People are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community marks first COVID death

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community confirmed its first death due to COVID-19.

The individual is an enrolled member of the tribe and resides on the Salt River Indian Community.

“I am very sad to report the loss of one of our own Community member to the coronavirus. Our prayers go out to the family on the passing of their loved one,” President Martin Harvier said in a statement.

“Our SRPMIC health representatives have reached out to the family to assist and provide support.”

The Salt River Indian Community issued a local Emergency Declaration that is still in effect requiring members to stay home except for essential trips along with limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

“The State of Arizona and businesses have opened, but the virus is still among us,” said Harvier.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

