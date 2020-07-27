The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, July 27.

Major updates:

There have been XX confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and XX coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 162,014 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 3,305 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from 160,041 cases and 3,286 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Saturday.

A week ago, there were 143,624 cases and 2,761 deaths reported in Arizona.

More than 1,900 new cases,19 new deaths reported Sunday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,900 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths on Sunday.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,305 on Sunday, two days after reaching 3,100. The state reached 2,000 coronavirus deaths on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 162,000 on Sunday, about two and a half weeks after reaching the 100,000 mark.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.00 on Sunday, up from .97 on Thursday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,420 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 7, when 77 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Closures for some businesses extended

Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday ordered that gyms, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and water parks stay closed past July 27.

Ducey’s previous executive order allowed a two-week extension to Aug. 10.

Arizona has seen a spike in coronavirus cases since the end of the stay-at-home order.

The decision to close certain businesses was met by pushback from gyms and bar owners who sued Ducey and claimed that the decision to shut down their businesses is being done arbitrarily.

Districts planning for new school year

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a new executive order that provides millions of dollars for schools as educators plan for the upcoming school year, but he gave no direction for a statewide order on when campuses should reopen.

Schools were previously ordered to hold off on in-person classes until Aug. 17, and Ducey is allowing school districts to formulate their own plans for reopening after that date.

Shorter waits for COVID testing?

Arizonans’ long waits for coronavirus tests - and longer waits for results - could soon be a thing of the past.

Arizona lab-test giant Sonora Quest is working feverishly to massively boost its testing capacity by the end of next week while knocking down a backlog that’s delayed a coronavirus diagnosis for tens of thousands of people.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There have been 162,014 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 3,305 coronavirus-related deaths.

That is an increase from 160,041 cases and 3,286 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Saturday.

There were 1,973 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 3,748 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were 19 new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 144 deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 5,420 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 7, when 77 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 11,379 new tests were reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 22,336 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 1,087,547 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

12.7% of those tests have been positive, an increase from 12.6% as of Saturday.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 108,677

Pima: 14,963

Pinal: 7,468

Coconino: 2,858

Navajo: 5,078

Apache: 2,920

Mohave: 2,698

La Paz: 463

Yuma: 10,289

Graham: 366

Cochise: 1,388

Santa Cruz: 2,517

Yavapai: 1,567

Gila: 714

Greenlee: 48

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5