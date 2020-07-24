Shorter waits? Major Arizona lab says it's boosting test capacity while cutting backlog

Sonora Quest CEO says Project Catapult promises 2-day test turnaround by next month. Tens of thousands of backlogged tests could be cleared at same time.

PHOENIX, Md. — Arizonans’ long waits for coronavirus tests - and longer waits for results - could soon be a thing of the past.

Arizona lab-test giant Sonora Quest is working feverishly to massively boost its testing capacity by the end of next week while knocking down a backlog that’s delayed a coronavirus diagnosis for tens of thousands of people.

“It’s a gargantuan task,” Dave Dexter, chief executive officer of Tempe-based Sonora Quest Laboratories, said in an interview with 12 News.

“It all unfolded very, very fast,” he said. “(But) not fast enough for everybody who wants the testing today, and everybody who had to wait in long lines and are waiting for results.”

The goal is processing tests within 24 to 48 hours. Statewide, people are reporting waits of seven days to two weeks.

This is about more than convenience.

If Arizona doesn’t do more coronavirus testing and get the results out faster, epidemiologists say the infection’s spread can’t be controlled by identifying who’s been exposed to the virus.

Arizona’s positive rate on tests has hovered over 20% in recent days, the highest rate in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s data tracker.

A high positive rate indicates that the sickest patients are being tested, but those who are suffering milder symptoms or who are asymptomatic aren’t getting a test

Sonora Quest’s backlog as of Thursday was 55,000 tests - a little more than half the tests reported in recent weeks. Dexter said the backlog should be cleared by the end of next week.

At the same time, “Project Catapult” powers toward a launch date. It’s a huge leap:

- Just four months ago, in early March, commercial labs reported processing about 950 coronavirus tests in the first week they became available.

“These tests didn’t exist five months ago,” Dexter said.

- Over the last few weeks, statewide testing has topped out at about 90,000 a week. This past week has seen a marked slowdown on lab reports.

- Here’s the leap: By the end of July, Sonora Quest - on its own - is gearing up to process 245,000 tests a week, upping that 420,000 a week by the end of August.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Dexter’s Project Catapult.

“We never really anticipated the level of demand we would get. I don’t think anybody did,” Dexter said.

Dexter said he had already been putting the pieces together for a few weeks:

Partners in the U.S. and Europe providing equipment and supplies.

Setting up eight automated processing lines by the end of August.

Hiring more than 200 people to work around the clock.

Obtaining $2 million for the Arizona Department of Health Services and $6 million from the Sonora Quest board.