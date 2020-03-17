FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff is closing a number of businesses to the public starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The closures will last through April 1.

Mayor Coral Evans issued a proclamation Monday that prohibits restaurants, food courts, cafes and similar businesses from serving food and drink for consumption on the premises.

The proclamation also closes:

Bars, clubs, breweries, distilleries and similar establishments,

Theaters and indoor and outdoor performance venues,

Libraries and museums

Gyms, recreation centers, sports facilities and similar facilities

Bingo halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks and similar entertainment facilities.

The downtown paid parking program will also be suspended.

Grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores will still be open.

Food banks and food pantries will still be in operation, as are cafeterias within healthcare facilities, nursing homes, group homes or places of worship.

The vendors and concessions in Flagstaff Pullium Aiport are also not affected by the proclamation.

