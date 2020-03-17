ARIZONA, USA — Every day, many actions are taken by the state, nationally, and internationally to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the updated list of closures and event cancellations across the state here.

Learn more about Arizona's coronavirus cases here.

Monday, March 16

7:15 p.m. - The City of Mesa announced it will not shut off electric, gas or water services during the coronavirus outbreak. People will still get notices in the mail about delinquent accounts, however.

RELATED: City of Mesa suspending utility shut-offs during coronavirus outbreak

3 p.m. - Gov. Doug Ducey held a press conference with many other top officials in the state government to address moves Arizona is making in accordance with new CDC guidelines.

Officials reiterated that the state's presidential preference election would go on as planned.

"There are thousands of workers in communities across the state that must continue the job of counting the ballots in the days following the election. The longer we wait, the more difficult and dangerous this will become," said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The governor and Director of Arizona DHS Dr. Cara Christ also recommended that no one attend large events or gatherings during this time.

RELATED: All Arizona schools ordered to close for next two weeks

The Dow Jones closed at nearly 3,000 points down at the end of trading today, with some fearing a recession.

In the past week, trading closed at nearly 2,000 points down twice, the first time that has ever happened.

RELATED: Stocks plunge 2,997 points amid fears coronavirus will cause recession

12:30 p.m. - President Donald Trump advising Americans to avoid large gatherings in a news conference.

11:15 a.m. - Canada announced that its borders would be closed to all non-citizens.

The move came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut down Parliament and advised citizens against all nonessential travel.

Trudeau is currently self-quarantining after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Trudeau closes Canadian border to non-citizens

Actor Idris Elba is the latest big-name celebrity who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The star found out he was exposed on March 13 and is showing no signs of symptoms.

RELATED: Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19