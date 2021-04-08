Amid growing opposition, Ducey won’t budge on school mask issue

Repealing Arizona’s mask mandate would require the state legislature to hold a special session. There is no indication that will happen.

ARIZONA, USA — Uncertainty looms over schools as they begin a new year. COVID-19 is once again surging, but a new law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey does not allow school principals to require masks on children.

The more Ducey digs in and defends Arizona’s law, the more he is defying the medical community and the state superintendent.

Arkansas Governor says he regrets mask law

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that it was a mistake to sign a law that bans mask mandates in schools.

“Everything has changed now. And yes, in hindsight I wish it had not become law,” Hutchinson said. He added the law would need to be repealed by the state legislature or declared unconstitutional by the courts.

Ducey faces a similar question.

Some school districts and charter schools are defying Ducey, implementing mask mandates anyways. They cite the safety of kids above all else.

Ducey: Arizona is “anti-mask mandate”

When asked whether he regrets Arizona’s new law, Ducey did not respond directly. A spokesperson told 12 News the governor won’t budge.

“We expect schools to follow the law,” said Ducey spokesperson CJ Karamargin. “Arizona is not anti-mask. This law makes it clear Arizona is ‘anti-mask mandate.'”

Hoffman asks Ducey to change stance

While touring a Phoenix school Wednesday morning, Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said requiring students and staff to wear masks is sound health policy.

“This guidance is consistent with CDC and with the Department of Health Services,” Hoffman said. “I have already called on Governor Ducey to recall this legislation that again, is taking away the local decision-making authority from local school leaders to do what is best for their communities.”

Repealing Arizona’s mask mandate would require the state legislature to hold a special session. There is no indication that will happen.

