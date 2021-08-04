Vaccinated Arizona legislator tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic state Sen. Tony Navarrete of Phoenix tested positive for coronavirus last week.

PHOENIX — A vaccinated Arizona legislator has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while isolating at home.

Democratic state Sen. Tony Navarrete of Phoenix, said Tuesday his diagnosis last week is a reminder that Arizonans should remain vigilant.

He said he had his final vaccination shot in February. Navarrete said “people are tired and frustrated but it’s time to go back to masking."

He said the best defense against the coronavirus is getting vaccinated and masked in public and crowded spaces. Democratic Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson announced in April she had a confirmed COVID-19 test more than two months after being vaccinated.

More than 163 million Americans are fully vaccinated as of July 26, according to the CDC. As of that date, the agency reports 6,587 breakthrough cases that led to a patient being hospitalized or dying. From those instances, 6,239 fully vaccinated people who ended up in the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,263 fully vaccinated people died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Divide the breakthrough hospitalizations (6,239) by the total number of people vaccinated (163,000,000) and fewer than .004 percent of fully vaccinated people went to the hospital with COVID-19. Using the same equation for breakthrough deaths (1,263 divided by 163,000,000) reveals .00078 percent.

Comparatively, the CDC says 97 percent of COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals right now are unvaccinated.

KHOU 11 contributed to this report.

COVID-19 Vaccine