'A glimmer of hope': New UArizona report show decreases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

University researchers still recommend a targeted business closures to further slow transmission,similar to what happened this past summer.

A large, unexpected drop in Arizona COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations occurred last week, according to the most recent COVID-19 Disease Outbreak Outlook report from the University of Arizona.

Last week saw a 21% decrease in new COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week. This decrease coincides with the decline in test positivity, which saw a 5% drop, and the decline in ICU and inpatient bed use, which both saw an 8% decrease.

These new statistics are hopeful. However, it's important to remember that the state is still in a public health crisis, Professor Joe Gerald said.

"Like everyone else, I am looking for a glimmer of hope," Dr. Gerald said. "But I don't want to get my, or your, hopes up as I don't really understand why things are better. I worry there is the real possibility that this improvement could be short-lived."

No other state in the nation is experiencing a faster transmission than Arizona, according to data from the CDC. The state also has the highest amount of weekly COVID-19 deaths in the nation and ranks as the eighth hardest hit state since the pandemic began.

Researchers from the university again recommended that the state government resumes the targeted business closures from this past summer and implement a state-wide mask mandate in order to further slow transmission and mitigate the further overcrowding of hospitals.