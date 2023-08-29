Arizonans affected by suicide find healing through paddle boarding

A local non-profit is working to bring awareness for suicide prevention by building community connections through paddle boarding.

PHOENIX — Warning: this story mentions suicide. If you are struggling, there is help available. You can contact the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

What began as a group of strangers paddle boarding to fundraise for suicide prevention and awareness, turned into a community of Arizonans helping eachother heal.

It's long been said that water can be healing.

"Water is very calming to me. It brings me peace and solitude," Ashley Newton, the founder of Head Above Water, said.

It's being on the water that helped Newton process grief.

"It's a process, it's a very long process," Newton said. "It's something that's different that another type of loss. In 2012, my dad died by suicide."

For a while, Newton internalized the pain she was feeling.

"I kinda kept it to myself and was pretty quiet about it for several years because of the stigma that's kinda developed around it. It's something that I didn't want to do anymore. I wanted to break that stigma," Newton said.

She wanted to create a space where others who were also affected by suicide could come together.

"I wanted to connect with other people in the community, because you feel so alone because of that stigma," Newton said.

Combing her love of paddle boarding, Newton and her best friend organized the "Paddle to Prevent Suicide" fundraising event last year. Around 50 people showed up with their paddles, with the goal of raising money for suicide prevention and awareness.

"I was shocked by how many people there were and how many people shared their stories with me," Newton said.

Attendees shared their stories at the event. Many of them writing messages of support and love on Newton's paddle baord.

Even after the event, the community stayed connected through a Facebook group, making sure no one feels alone.

"We've had people all the way in Flagstaff that needed help and we've got people there that can connect with them and help them out," Newton said.

For Newton, being on the water helped her heal.

"There's hope and there's help. There's a huge community out there dealing with a lot of the same things, and who have gone through it. And we're here to help," Newton said.

She hopes being on the water together will help others heal too.

The second annual Paddle to Prevent Suicide event is schedule for Sept. 9 at 6 a.m. Dozens of paddle boarders and kayakers will launch from Butcher Jones Beach at Saguaro Lake in Mesa.

