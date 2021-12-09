x
Explosion collapses part of apartment building near Atlanta

At least one person was injured after a powerful blast destroyed parts of an apartment building in the Atlanta suburbs on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta, rendering the three-story complex unstable and leaving at least one person injured. 

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps. Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed. Thornton said she saw a couple of people limping and bleeding before they were carried out of the rubble.

Credit: AP
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

