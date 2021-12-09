Explosion collapses part of apartment building near Atlanta

ATLANTA — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta, rendering the three-story complex unstable and leaving at least one person injured.
The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps. Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed. Thornton said she saw a couple of people limping and bleeding before they were carried out of the rubble.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.