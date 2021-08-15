SR 87 closed near Coolidge due to explosions

ADOT said there is a fire near the roadway.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — State Route 87 is closed in both directions at milepost 128, south of Coolidge, due to a reported explosion causing fire to be near the roadway, officials said.

Around 5:45 a.m., Pinal County Sheriff's Office said multiple residents called in about an explosion near SR 87 and E. Randolph Rd.

At least one home caught on fire in the area, PCSO said.

Officials believe the explosion was caused by a gas line break.

There is no estimated time for when SR 87 will reopen. Coolidge police is advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

