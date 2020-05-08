Valley family with 5 students navigating start of virtual schooling

“In every room. That is my day. Running from child to child to child,” said Brynn Porter.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said Monday most schools will probably have to start the school year online due to the pandemic. Some school districts have already started virtually.

It’s the new norm and a new challenge for students and parents across the state and it’s been a challenge for a lot of families.

The Porter family is no different. They are part of the Queen Creek Unified School District.

Five students are in Porter's household. Two in elementary school, one in junior high and two in high school.

“I’m getting my steps in on my FitBit,” said Porter.

The logistics for starting off the new school year remotely has been the most stressful.

“The schedules are all very different. So, I had to make a spreadsheet for each child. So, they would know when to log into each classroom and what day because every day is different,” said Porter.

One of the biggest challenges – distractions they wouldn’t have in the classroom.

“The TV is there. The X-box is there. I’m even there asking – ‘Help me bring in the groceries.’ I even interrupted my son’s AP Econ yesterday,” said Porter.

Porter says the teachers and staff in the Queen Creek Unified School District have been helpful and supportive in navigating around this unique environment.

The kids say they’d rather be at school.

“I’m not saying I hate it, but it’s not my favorite,” said Mack Porter, who is in the 5th grade.

“Just to interact with people and friends,” said Beau Porter.

Nash – now a senior in high school – also is looking ahead to college – and hopes he can enjoy his last year before graduation

“Like that last hoorah before I go out and stuff. So, that’s a bummer for me,” said Nash Porter.

Making it work – but hoping a return to campus is not too far away.

“I know once we get back to school it’ll be different with the mask and separation but still to be in that group of people is a lot funner,” said Beau Porter.