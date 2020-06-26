School will look very different for students across Arizona this upcoming school year.

PHOENIX — Students, parents and teachers across Arizona are looking forward to the fall, when school is expected to start back up again.

But school will look very different this upcoming school year.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced in May that students can head back to school in the new school year, even as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise.

Ducey said at the time that some students would not be able to go back to in-person classes due to health issues and concerns.

Some changes may include lunches in classrooms, limited contact with other classes and more.

Here are the school districts that have released plans for the upcoming school year.

This is not a comprehensive list. If your school district has announced plans for next year, please email connect@12News.com.

Mesa Public Schools

The Mesa Public Schools released a plan that has three options to return to school: In-person, modified in-person, and remote learning.

Those options would be available to students from PreK through grade 12.

All three of the options allow students to change to another model, participate in extracurricular activities, and all students will get a district-provided laptop.

Read more on the plan here.

Kyrene School District

Students and faculty at the Kyrene School District in Tempe will be required to wear masks in classrooms.

The school district is also giving parents in-person, remote or hybrid options for their students when the 2020-21 school year begins.

Students who have difficulty breathing or can’t physically remove a mask on their own are exempt. Masks aren’t required for outdoor activities if social distancing can be maintained.

Schools will have a limited supply of masks, but the school district recommends students bring their own face coverings from home.

Find more information here.

Cartwright School District

Cartwright School District students will go to class as usual Mondays through Thursdays and have Fridays off starting on Aug. 3. Fridays will be deep-cleaning days.

The district said officials are working to offer free or affordable childcare to families.

Alhambra Elementary School District

The Alhambra Elementary School District said students will go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays, learn from home on Wednesdays and then go back to the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays.

The schools will be sanitized on Wednesday as well as on the weekend.