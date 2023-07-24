Subscription box company empowers parents, teachers in STEM

The popularity of the subscription learning kit company reflects a growing desire by parents and educators to go beyond the traditional classroom curriculum.

PHOENIX — Shereka Jackson of Phoenix jumped on the Kiwi Co. bandwagon two years ago.

The nonprofit CEO was looking for hands-on STEM tasks for the children she serves at two community centers. That’s when she discovered Kiwi Co.

“It gives our kids aspects of learning they would not be able to do at home,” Jackson said, whose nonprofit was recently featured by 12News. “They learn about building and wiring. I have fun with the kits too. I think, ‘Oh, this would be cool to build!’”

Kiwi Co. offers nine monthly subscriptions involving subjects in science, art, geography, culture and cooking for customers of all ages, including toddlers. The self-contained DIY kits include dozens of products. Examples include a solar lantern, a miniature walking robot, and a shoebox-sized drip irrigation system for plants. Each box includes educational materials that explain academic concepts that relate to the project.

“I think parents come to us because we provide that combination of really fun, something kids want to engage with, but also embedded in it is enrichment and learning,” said Sandra Oh Lin, founder of Kiwi Co. who spoke with 12News recently.

Lin launched the company in 2011 after realizing she wanted hands-on engineering projects for her two young children. Lin has a degree in Chemical Engineering and a Harvard MBA.

Today the California-based company has earned global recognition, employing more than 70 people. It has shipped more than 40 million crates to customers in 40 countries.

Subscriptions run about $23 per month, give or take depending on the commitment length and type of line.

Organizations and after-school programs are making up a larger portion of the customer base since the pandemic, said Lin. In 2021 the state of Alaska bought Kiwi Co. crates for children in remote areas without internet access.

Lin said she believes the service her company provides is especially relevant today because as technology and workforces change with each generation, problem-solving and creativity are essential skills.

“That’s something we think about at Kiwi Co., and I think we fulfill that with hands-on experiences,” said Lin.

