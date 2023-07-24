Phoenix IT supervisor teaches STEM to Black and minority Youth

Shereka Jackson runs a nonprofit after-school program, Future Stars. A company that sells hands-on building kits for kids has donated 60 kits to the nonprofit.

PHOENIX — As a fourth grader entering a new school, Shereka Jackson was placed in a special education program. She never felt she belonged.

“By the time I was in eighth grade, I asked the school, ‘What do I have to do to get out of these classes?,'” Jackson recalls. The school gave her a test, which Jackson passed.

Looking back, Jackson believes administrators at the school overlooked her ability for two reasons: they dismissed her because she is Black and they failed to identify her learning disability. It wasn’t until Jackson was attending the University of Arizona that she was officially diagnosed with dyslexia and received accommodations that allowed her to flourish.

Jackson launches STEM nonprofit

Today, the Maryvale High School product has a Masters's Degree, and runs the nonprofit Future Stars in addition to her IT job with the City of Phoenix.

“I built this program because I’m from this community,” Jackson said, adding that she is sensitive to kids who may have a learning difference like her. “I like to watch closely how they process information and how they learn. This program is about kids building, designing and creating products.”

Jackson launched Future Stars in 2008. It serves between 40-60 students each year. Participants aged 7-13 meet twice a month and learn about coding, engineering, science and technology.

“The joy is knowing that I’m giving back to the community and to those kids that look like me,” Jackson said.

Kiwi Co. makes donation to Future Stars

Future Stars is located in two Phoenix community centers where surrounding demographics include low-income and high-minority populations.

“We’re very intentional about bringing volunteers that look like these kids,” Jackson said. “When I was in high school I was blessed. I had four African American teachers who had an impact on me.”

Future Stars relies on private donations and support from corporations for guest speakers and supplies.

This week, a California-based hands-on learning company Kiwi Co. donated 60 kits to Future Stars, one of its previous customers.

“We are just really thrilled,” said Sandra Oh Lin, founder of Kiwi Co. “We’ve been working with them (Future Stars) since a couple years ago. We’ve seen the organization continue to expand their offerings, reaching more and more kids, which is so inspiring to see.”

Founded in 2011, Kiwi Co. sells monthly “crate” subscriptions or individual products. It has shipped more than 40 million crates to customers in more than 40 countries. Customers include parents, schools, after-school programs and home-school networks. During the pandemic, the state of Alaska bought Kiwi Co. crates for children without internet access.

Kiwi Co. subscription lines include STEM, geography, culture, cooking and art. Challenge levels range from toddler age to adults.

“It’s a boredom buster and an anecdote to summer brain drain,” Oh Lin said. “I think parents come to us because we are that combination of really fun, something kids want to engage with but also embedded in it is enrichment and learning too.”

Jackson plans to expand influence of Future Stars

Shereka Jackson said she is grateful for Kiwi Co.’s donation and admits she’s a fan herself.

“I have fun with them too. It’s not just about the kids,” she said. The donated kits include cannonball launchers, color light projectors and walking robots.

Moving forward, Jackson plans to hire a grant writer to build the nonprofit’s financial portfolio. She wants to hire instructors who will be able to help Future Stars grow.

“If you are interested in supporting Future Stars in any way, we would love your help,” Jackson said.

