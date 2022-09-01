Arizona police respond to several school threats, reports of guns in last week

A recent incident at Circle Cross Ranch Academy is one of several similar events reported this last week involving weapons and threats at schools across Arizona.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A student at a San Tan Valley school has allegedly admitted to bringing a gun on campus, marking another incident over the last week where law enforcement was dispatched to respond to reports of guns or threats at an Arizona school.

The Florence Unified School District says a student at Circle Cross Ranch STEM Academy allegedly confessed to bringing a firearm to school after another student reported them to administrators.

But administrators never actually saw the gun while it was supposedly on campus, an FUSD spokesperson said.

The San Tan Valley incident is one of several events occurring over the last week where police were asked to investigate reports of weapons or possible violence at an Arizona school.

On Thursday, Phoenix police responded to a social media threat made toward Central High School. After officers determined the threat to not be credible, the school was taken off its lockdown procedures.

Phoenix police responded Wednesday to a threatening note found by a student at the Archway Classical Academy Veritas campus near 54th Street and Thomas Road. The school canceled classes due to the threats and two students were detained by police.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office investigated threats of a possible shooting at a school in Kingman on Wednesday. Detectives found nothing to substantiate the alleged threats, MCSO said.

On Monday, a student at Mesquite Junior High in Gilbert was found to be in possession of a BB gun. Gilbert police said they were submitting charges of disorderly conduct against the student to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office found a 7-year-old to be in possession of two firearms and ammunition at school on Monday.

A Prescott Valley Charter School student admitted to threatening to "shoot-up" their school last week, claiming they were coerced into making the threat by another student.

Last week, police confiscated a gun from a student at Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus.

