Pair of students face charges after a threat is made to Prescott school

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A pair of teens are facing charges after a threat was made to a school in Prescott.

On Aug. 27, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a parent of a seventh grader at Prescott Valley Charter School. According to officials, the report alleges the son of the parent had a video of another 12-year-old student making threats to “shoot-up” the school.

After receiving the report, deputies went to the child's house with the Prescott Valley Police Department and were able to verify the claim and see the video. It was reportedly recorded on the school bus ride home the previous day.

The camera on the cellphone used to record the statement was covered, but the child stated he knew who the voice on the recording was and gave the name to the deputy. Deputies were then able to arrest the suspect student.

The suspect student admitted to making the threat and said he was coerced into making the threat by the reporting student, police said.

“We need to drill into our kids that making any type of threat about school violence will always be taken seriously,” said Sheriff David Rhodes. “We don’t want to see children with these charges on their records however, we have zero tolerance for threats of school violence. This is the second seventh-grader in four months to make the same type of threat, which also resulted in arrest. Any threats of violence are intolerable and inexcusable.”

Both students are now in custody and face charges of making a terrorist threat and false reporting. This incident is still being investigated by YCSO and PVPD.

In response to the threat, Prescott Valley police will be conducting additional onsite patrols at Prescott Valley Charter School.

