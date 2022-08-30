Call Phoenix police if you recognize these robbery suspects

Police shared detailed surveillance photos of the boys on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — A group of teenagers is wanted by Phoenix police for a string of robberies across the West Valley.

All of them are between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9. One of them is around 185 pounds but the others are just 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness.

Suspect photos:

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

